Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant
By Matt Reed
It's been a rough week for former NFL head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, and the negative attention only got worse over the weekend at the Miss Maine USA pageant, which the 24 year old was competing in.
Belichick was spotted at the event alongside Hudson's father in the crowd, however, despite the college football coach's devotion to his new flame Hudson wasn't able to secure the victory in the pageant.
This marked the second straight year that Hudson failed to win the pageant after finishing second place this time around. She appeared to be noticeably upset with the results as Belichick and her family looked on.
Hudson also spoke about the recent scrutiny that she and Belichick have faced in the media, saying, "I hope those watching this find the strength to push through whatever it is and embody that hate never wins."
This comes after Pablo Torre released a lengthy podcast and social media series highlighting their relationship and some of the behind-the-scenes stories that have since become national news.
