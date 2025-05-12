Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car that claimed three lives
By Matt Reed
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved in a serious car accident Sunday that left the college football defender hospitalized and three victims deceased.
Andy Slater took to X to detail the situation, which stated that while Hayes did suffer non-life threatening injuries the car crash occurred while he was driving near Tampa, Florida.
Slater also went on to report that Hayes has been involved in other car crashes in the past that have resulted in tickets for the Miami star. However, at this stage no charges have been filed against Hayes despite the severity of the accident and at least three victims.
Hayes appeared in three games for the Hurricanes last season as a freshman, including in wins over Louisville and Florida State.
