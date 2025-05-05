Legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich unveils new 'El Jefe' role with the Spurs
By Matt Reed
It's going to take some time for the San Antonio Spurs to move on from Gregg Popovich as their head coach, especially given all the tremendous success the NBA team has had with the 76 year old leading the way.
RELATED: NBA fans cannot believe Gregg Popovich isn't coaching the Spurs any longer
However, despite his recent health problems Popovich isn't leaving the organization and is preparing for a new role within the Spurs. It's one that Popovich is referring to as "El Jefe."
New head coach Mitch Johnson comes from the Popovich coaching tree, so San Antonio certainly has confidence in the 38 year old's ability leading into next season, especially with Victor Wembanyama leading the way and the team likely holding a high draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Popovich is expected to become the team's next president and president of basketball operations, however, given how serious his health concerns have been in recent months it remains to be seen what the organization's plan will be if he suffers another setback.
