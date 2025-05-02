New San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich replacement revealed
The San Antonio Spurs have become the model of a well-run franchise is the last three decades, owing a lot of their success to the legendary Gregg Popovich. On Friday though, amid growing concerns about his health, it was announced that coach Pop was retiring from his role.
NBA fans were in disbelief about the Popovich news, considering that he has been in the league for 28 years. However, in classic Spurs fashion, the team has already announced his successor, with Shams Charania reporting the news.
"The San Antonio Spurs are hiring assistant Mitch Johnson as the franchise's next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Johnson has been an assistant in Spurs program for a decade, took over as interim coach in November – and now earns job as Gregg Popovich's successor," Charania wrote.
The Spurs have an incredibly bright future with Victor Wembanyama on the team alongside recently-named Rookie Of The Year, Stephon Castle. Getting a young coach with a decade of experience operating within the franchise seems like the ideal move.
Mitch Johnson joined the organization in 2016, spending three years as an assistant for the G League Austin Spurs before becoming an assistant coach with the NBA team in 2019. The 38-year-old had been serving as the interim coach already in Pop's absence and has now received the main position.
The Spurs are currently not in the playoffs, but with another high draft pick possibly coming their way, could be a contender as soon as next season. With Popovich still involved in his capacity as Team President, though, it should make for an easy transition for Johnson despite having huge shoes to fill.
