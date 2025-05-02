NBA fans can’t believe Gregg Popovich won’t be Spurs head coach anymore
The NBA landscape shifted on Friday when Shams Charania reported that Gregg Popovich is stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Pop will step down as the longest-tenured head coach in all four major men's professional sports leagues in the USA.
Gregg Popovich has been synonymous with the Spurs and with success during his time in the league. He holds the record for being the winningest head coach in NBA history.
RELATED: Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs head coach after 28 years
While this news isn't much of a shock considering the legend's health concerns, fan reactions have been a mixture of respect and disbelief.
"Truly a legend. Good luck with everything post retirement, and hope you get healthy!" wrote one fan.
"I just fell to my knees in a Walmart," another said.
MORE: NBA Playoffs ratings on record-setting pace for ESPN/ABC
"It was time. Always said he should be given the option of coaching until he feels it’s time. Looks like that time has come," a third fan said. Another added, "Thank you Coach Pop for everything you’ve done for the Spurs organization! GOAT Coach."
The announcement of his retirement as head coach came with the news that he will still be Team President for the Spurs. His influence on the NBA world is immense.
It's a great thing for the league that the legend will still be around, even if it's not courtside.
