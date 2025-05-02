LeBron James suffered MCL sprain in Game 5 loss to Minnesota Timberwolves
By Tyler Reed
Los Angeles Lakers fans' hopes of seeing their team go on a deep postseason run were spoiled after the Minnesota Timberwolves finished the team off in Game 5 of their first round series.
The Lakers were outmanned in the paint all series long, and Rudy Gobert's Game 5 performance was the perfect reminder of what the Lakers need to add before next season.
RELATED: NBA insider reveals 'team to watch' in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes
However, even if the Lakers were to win that game, their season may have been over anyway, as Dave McMenamin is reporting that LeBron James suffered an MCL sprain in the loss.
According to the report, James suffered a Grad 2 MCL sprain in the season ending loss to the Timberwolves.
James' playing future became the immediate discussion after the Lakers' loss. However, NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that there's no expectation that James is hanging up the sneakers.
However, it would be hilarious if he retired to go play baseball and then was kidnapped by Bugs Bunny to save the Looney Tunes from an extraterrestrial threat by beating those said aliens in a game of basketball while Seal covers one of the greatest songs of all time.
Wait, I am getting word that there is already a sequel to Space Jam. Yes, I'm also hearing that sometimes greatness doesn't need to be re-created on the silver screen.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Pacers NBA Playoff games
NHL: Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
KENTUCKY DERBY: Xavier Legette earns a dream opportunity to create content at Kentucky Derby
VIRAL: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course