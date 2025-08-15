Lakers 2025-26 NBA schedule: Key dates, National TV games, back to backs
The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash last season by acquiring Luka Doncic. Despite concerns in the offseason that LeBron James might leave, it seems he'll be with the team for another year, too. With that in mind, the excitement for the new Lakers season among the fan base is quite high.
The NBA has released complete schedules for all 30 teams. Here is a complete breakdown for the games Lakers fans need to keep an eye on, with road trips, national TV games, and back-to-backs highlighted.
Key Dates
The Lakers have numerous big rivalries and games that are must-watch TV for fans. The Boston Celtics are their biggest rivals, with Los Angeles Clippers providing a local beef. Games against the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, OKC Thunder, and Golden State Warriors also carry significance.
This is when the Lakers will be facing off against all these teams, the key dates to keep an eye on.
Boston Celtics: Dec 5, 2025 (away), Feb 22, 2026 (home).
LA Clippers: Nov 25, 2025 (home), Dec 20, 2025 (away), Jan 22, 2026 (away), Feb 20, 2026 (home).
Dallas Mavericks: Nov 28, 2025 (home), Jan 24, 2026 (away), Feb 12, 2026 (home), Apr 5, 2026 (away).
Denver Nuggets: Jan 20, 2026 (away), Mar 5, 2026 (away), Mar 14, 2026 (home).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Nov 12, 2025 (away), Feb 9, 2026 (home), Apr 2, 2026 (away), Apr 7, 2026 (home).
Golden State Warriors: Oct 21, 2025 (home), Feb 7, 2026 (home), Feb 28, 2026 (away), Apr 9, 2026 (away).
In-Season Tournament
The in-season tournament or the NBA Cup, is another thing to keep an eye on. The fixtures that will count for the tournament are listed below.
NBA Cup Group Stage (West Group B)
Oct 31, 2025, at Memphis Grizzlies (away)
Nov 14, 2025, at New Orleans Pelicans (away)
Nov 25, 2025 vs LA Clippers (home)
Nov 28, 2025 vs Dallas Mavericks (home)
The Lakers will have 34 games aired on national television this season, tied for the most in the league. Although the number is down from 29 last year, LA remains one of the NBA's biggest draws.
Back-To-Backs
The Lakers are towards the top of the pile when it comes to the number of back-to-backs they will play in the upcoming season. One more than last year, LA will have 14 back-to-back games throughout the season.
Three of those back-to-backs include no travel, all are at home, while three include light travel that won't be too long. The toughest back-to-backs are both in March, as LA go to Denver on the 5th before returning home on the 6th (Indiana), and go from Houston on the 18th to Miami on the 19th.
It promises to be quite a tough season for the Lakers, but one they'll be eager to take on with a rejuvenated Luka and eager LeBron. The addition of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart should also help; it's going to be extremely exciting to watch!
