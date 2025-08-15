Cooper Flagg will experience unique NBA moment no one has since LeBron James
There has been a lot of hype around Cooper Flagg for the last couple of years, which made him a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks won the lottery with staggeringly low odds, and fans await with bated breath to see how his rookie NBA season will unfold.
Flagg is in a unique situation, though. Dallas has a competitive team, with stars like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving all on the roster. This means he will play high-stakes basketball this season, including on Christmas Day. And that makes him the first rookie picked No. 1 overall since LeBron James to do so.
Things were a little different for James in his rookie year. His superstar status was so unquestionable, even in his first season, that he was likely the reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were given a Christmas Day game. For Flagg, it's got to do with the team he's been drafted to as well.
James played against the Orlando Magic featuring Tracy McGrady in 2003, and while he put up a whopping 34 points, TMac had 41 and led the Magic to victory. Flagg will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he'll be hoping that he can outperform Anthony Edwards and flip the script.
The Mavericks have a massive season coming. With Kyrie set to miss at least half of the regular season, they will hope that Flagg can hit the ground running as a rookie. It promises to be an exciting year for Mavericks fans.
