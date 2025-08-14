The Big Lead

Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

A Savannah CBS affiliate made a crucial error when discussing Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

By Matt Reed

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes the ball during practice at NFL training camp
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes the ball during practice at NFL training camp / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons have high hopes for second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this NFL season, so it only makes sense that everyone down in Georgia is talking about the former Washington signal caller.

Unfortunately for one CBS station, Savannah's WTOC, their graphics team made a crucial mistake when spelling out Penix Jr.'s name while live on air for their local audience.

The error, which instead showed Penix's last name as "peni*" only showed on the screen for a few seconds, but it was still enough time for the internet to have a field day with the moment.

After the Falcons took the young star in the top 10 of last year's NFL Draft, the Falcons will be aiming to take a leap this season with Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Drake London leading a high-powered offense.

