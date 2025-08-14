Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
By Matt Reed
The Atlanta Falcons have high hopes for second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this NFL season, so it only makes sense that everyone down in Georgia is talking about the former Washington signal caller.
RELATED: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns after practice
Unfortunately for one CBS station, Savannah's WTOC, their graphics team made a crucial mistake when spelling out Penix Jr.'s name while live on air for their local audience.
The error, which instead showed Penix's last name as "peni*" only showed on the screen for a few seconds, but it was still enough time for the internet to have a field day with the moment.
After the Falcons took the young star in the top 10 of last year's NFL Draft, the Falcons will be aiming to take a leap this season with Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Drake London leading a high-powered offense.
