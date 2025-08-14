2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
By Josh Sanchez
The start of Week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason is right around the corner, with an NFL Network doubleheader getting the action underway on Friday, August 15.
We will get an opportunity to see what breakout stars from opening weekend continue to shine, who takes a step back, and what players are next to turn into preseason stars.
MORE: Three NFL teams surpass $10 billion in latest Sportico valuations rankings
This week, the preseason action will extend to Monday Night Football, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders put a bow on the week at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
All out-of-market games will be available to watch on the NFL+ app, as well as in local television markets.
When will your favorite team be taking the field for Week 2 of the preseason?
A full look at the TV schedule for the first full weekend of NFL action this season can be seen below (all times ET).
MORE: Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report
NFL Preseason Week 2 TV schedule
Friday, Aug. 15
- Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
- Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
Saturday, Aug. 16
- Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
- Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET
- New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
- Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
- Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
- Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. ET
- Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. ET
- New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET
- Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 9:30 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
Sunday, Aug. 17
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. ET -- FOX
Monday, Aug. 18
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel