2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason officially kicks off on Friday, August 15. Here is when and where to tune into each and every game this weekend.

By Josh Sanchez

NFL cheerleaders perform during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
NFL cheerleaders perform during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The start of Week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason is right around the corner, with an NFL Network doubleheader getting the action underway on Friday, August 15.

We will get an opportunity to see what breakout stars from opening weekend continue to shine, who takes a step back, and what players are next to turn into preseason stars.

This week, the preseason action will extend to Monday Night Football, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders put a bow on the week at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

An ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown logo on the oculus scoreboard at SoFi Stadium
An ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown logo on the oculus scoreboard at SoFi Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All out-of-market games will be available to watch on the NFL+ app, as well as in local television markets.

When will your favorite team be taking the field for Week 2 of the preseason?

A full look at the TV schedule for the first full weekend of NFL action this season can be seen below (all times ET).

NFL Preseason Week 2 TV schedule

General view of the NFL shield logo on the field at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gam
General view of the NFL shield logo on the field at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Friday, Aug. 15

  • Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET -- NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 16

  • Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET
  • Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET
  • New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
  • Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
  • Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET
  • San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
  • Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. ET
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m. ET
  • New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET
  • Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 9:30 p.m. ET -- NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 17

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET -- NFL Network
  • Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. ET -- FOX

Monday, Aug. 18

  • Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

