Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes honest Stephen Curry admission
The Golden State Warriors have been the most successful NBA franchise of the past decade. A core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, coached by Steve Kerr, won four championships in the span of eight seasons.
Kerr has been with the Warriors as head coach since 2014. This makes him the second-longest tenured head coach in the league, only behind Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat. And while recently discussing his NBA successes, Kerr spoke candidly about Curry's role in making it happen for him.
"I’m well aware that the reason I’m still here is because Steph Curry is still here," Kerr said. "I’m not being modest, I’m just telling the truth. If I didn’t have Steph, I would have been like every other NBA coach and lasted a few years, and then gone somewhere else and coached somewhere else.
"I’m incredibly lucky to have this partnership with Steph. He provides this stability and continuity with the organization that just makes everybody’s job easier."
Curry blossoming into the greatest shooter in NBA history has been the foundation on which the Warriors have built all their success. Kerr's coaching is not to be scanted, but none of the other valuable contributions from coaches and players would have translated to the same success without Steph.
This is a wonderful thing for Kerr to say about his star, but it also shows just how reliant they have been on Curry. Even when he retires, it's hard to see the coach changing, but the 59-year-old will certainly have to find new ways to keep winning.
