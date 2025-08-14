ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026: report
In February, ESPN opted out of its contract with Major League Baseball to broadcast the Home Run Derby, “Sunday Night Baseball” and eight to 12 first-round playoff games per year from 2026-28. MLB countered by exercising its right to opt out of the contract too.
In the months since, the question of who will take the ball (pun intended) from ESPN has lingered as perhaps the most intriguing sports-media rights questions of 2025.
The answer, as always, might very well be ESPN — and then some.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, citing officials briefed on the discussions, reported Thursday that Netflix, ESPN, NBC and Apple are in talks with MLB to take over various components of the package previously held by ESPN beginning with the 2026 season.
"NBC/Peacock and Apple TV+ are considered the top contenders for “Sunday Night Baseball” and first-round playoff games, while ESPN could add weekday games and a bigger daily digital presence, the officials said. Netflix has emerged as the potential Home Run Derby destination," Marchand writes.
Apple TV+ currently airs streams two regular season games every Friday night. NBC Sports previously produced "MLB Sunday Leadoff" for its Peacock streaming service from 2022-23, with one game each season simulcast on NBC. Roku now holds the streaming rights for the package, with MLB handling the production. Netflix has never held the rights to a live MLB game or event.
