NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
As it does around this time every season, the new NBA 2K is scheduled for release on August 29, with a global release planned for September 6. There is a lot of hype about the game, with information being slowly released, and fans are extremely invested.
Player attributes for this edition of 2K are being shared, and as expected, are causing controversy on social media. Dyson Daniels doesn't have the highest steal rating in the game, which had the official Atlanta Hawks account questioning it. But the real outrage is over Anthony Davis.
After 2K games officially released the list of this year's 10 highest-rated shot blockers, fans quickly noticed that AD wasn't on it. All hell broke loose as fans pointed out why exactly the Dallas Mavericks' star needs to be on the list.
"This might be the worst 2k rating related thing I’ve ever seen lmao what am I looking at," one fan wrote. "Nah, the Anthony Davis disrespect has to stop RIGHT NOW," another commented.
"If Wemby is a 99 nobody else should be above a 92. AD should be Top 5. What are they doing?" questioned a third fan. "Nah man, Jay Huff over Davis is wild work," wrote a fourth.
"AD should be higher than a lot of these guys; he's a monster. How quickly they forget," said a fifth fan. "This list made me want to throw up," claimed a sixth.
It's safe to say that fans think not having Davis in the Top 10 doesn't make sense. And considering that he has averaged 2.2 blocks per game over 13 seasons, it's borderline impossible to disagree with that.
