NBA 2025-26 Opening Night schedule: Lakers take on Warriors, KD back in Oklahoma City
The offseason has been an exciting one, and two of the biggest NBA talking points so far will be in action on Opening Night in 2026. Kevin Durant joining the Rockets has been the most prominent trade so far, while Luka Doncic's transformation has also generated a lot of buzz.
Durant infamously left OKC for Golden State in 2016, and he's been hated for it by many basketball fans ever since. His immediate success with the Warriors meant it perhaps mattered a bit less. Now, he will be there watching his former franchise celebrate its first-ever ring night on October 21.
Opening Night of the 2025-26 NBA season on NBC on Oct. 21:
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
The Thunder are the reigning NBA champions, and as such, will be presented with their championship rings before their first game of the season. Now, arguably the franchise's greatest ever player will be present for it, there with the opposition, watching them celebrate something he could not deliver.
Both teams are contenders this season, and the matchup promises to be an exciting watch. The other game between the Lakers and Warriors has even more star power. Stephen Curry and LeBron James remain the legaue's biggest draws and the two will clash in a marquee matchup.
All eyes will also be on Luka Doncic. His summer transformation has been one that has fans fascinated, and it's been spoken about endlessly. He will want to stamp his authority on the game and begin his MVP push on the biggest stage. October 21, 2025 can't come any sooner.
