Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly hopeful that they'll have one of the top offensive lineman in football starting for them Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, but Landon Dickerson at least appears to be taking his injury well during NFL training camp.
After undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus this week, Dickerson was back out at practice Thursday as the Eagles trained alongside the Cleveland Browns before their preseason matchup on Saturday.
To nobody's surprise though, Dickerson was in great spirits with his teammates and even showed up passing out beers after practice and shared some cold ones with members of the Browns offensive line.
At the moment, it appears Dickerson could return to the field in time for the regular season opener against the Eagles' NFC East rivals, but until then at least the young star is having a good time rehabbing from his injury.
