Cooper Flagg takes another giant step towards being top pick in the NBA Draft
By Matt Reed
Cooper Flagg is trying to cap off one of the greatest freshman seasons in college basketball history, and as the Duke Blue Devils prepare for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament this weekend he can check off another box from his impressive rookie campaign.
RELATED: R.J. Davis headlines the top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
On Friday, Flagg was named the AP National Player of the Year after averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and with Duke on the brink of another national championship it's easy to see why he's considered a lock to be the number one pick in this year's NBA Draft.
Flagg is now the eighth member of the Blue Devils to win AP National Player of the Year, joining the likes of Christian Laettner, Elton Brand, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson.
Throughout this year's NCAA Tournament, Flagg has scored 78 points in four games for Duke, and if he and his teammates can get a win over Houston on Saturday night it will set up the next major focal point of his young career; a national championship game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: The Atlanta Braves season might already be over in April
NBA: The Brooklyn Nets stupidly declined a generational trade back in 2022
SPORTS MEDIA: Paris Olympian retires from competition, will continue OnlyFans posts
VIRAL: Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being Dallas Cowboys fan