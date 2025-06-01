Carlos Alcaraz shows elite sportsmanship during epic French Open win
By Matt Reed
Carlos Alcaraz isn't just one of the best tennis players on the planet, but the Spanish star is also proving to be one of the classiest on the court, which was on display again Sunday when facing off against American talent Ben Shelton.
RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz shocks himself after winning incredible French Open point
Alcaraz progressed into the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open after a four-set win over Shelton, but during a pivotal point in the second set the Spaniard made a crucial decision that actually awarded a point to the American.
Shelton was seen darting around the baseline before hitting an incredible crossbody forehand that nearly got past Alcaraz, but the four-time major winner somehow got his racket on the ball and seemingly won the point.
However, immediately after the ball fell onto the court, Alcaraz let the chair umpire know that he threw his racket as an act of desperation and it wasn't in his hand at the time when the ball made contact, which awarded the point to Shelton.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Fans can’t believe it as Thunder-Pacers Finals matchup is confirmed
NFL: Bills star Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld married in California ceremony
SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks, Yankees give New York sports fans a day to forget
VIRAL: Epic timelapse video shows Indiana Fever-Pacers court transformation for NBA Playoffs
WNBA: Dallas star DiJonai Carrington rips ref for calling security after Wings-Sky game