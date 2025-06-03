NBA insider reveals what Knicks could be looking for in next head coach
By Tyler Reed
The NBA coaching carousel can sometimes become a circus. The New York Knicks decided to throw their hat into the ring.
On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania announced the Knicks would be parting ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
It's always strange to see a team fire a coach that just led their team to a conference final; however, the Knicks feel like the right time for a change is now.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith says one New York Knicks star will 'haunt' the team moving forward
After the news, Charania hopped on 'The Pat McAfee Show' to break down the move, and during the conversation, he gave insight on what the Knicks could be looking for in their next head coach.
Charania revealed the team might be looking for a coach who trusts his bench more than Thibodeau. Thibodeau has long been known as a coach that will play his starters as long as he can. His stint with the Chicago Bulls and fans pointing the finger at the veteran coach for all the injuries that team suffered.
The news is still fresh and rather shocking after such a successful season in New York. However, the NBA has moved to a championship only mentality, which ruins when a team has a great regular season, and even a deep playoff run like the Knicks just had.
Let's see if this move comes back to bite them.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley recreates epic backwards hurdle during Madden 26 shoot
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds show he could surprise everyone
MLB: Royals top prospect has heartwarming reaction to his first MLB promotion
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces plans for 'Inside the NBA' as show moves to home of Mickey Mouse
VIRAL: Kate Abdo, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov go viral after handshake misunderstanding