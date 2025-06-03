Stephen A. Smith wants Knicks front office to answer for firing of Tom Thibodeau
By Tyler Reed
The New York Knicks may not be in the NBA Finals; however, the team is still making headlines with their move to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau.
On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that the Knicks were moving on from the coach that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
RELATED: NBA has forgotten what success looks like with Knicks' firing of Tom Thibodeau
It feels like a head-scratching decision made by the Knicks' front office, and Stephen A. Smith is looking for answers as to why his team made this drastic change.
Smith joined Malika Andrews on 'NBA Today' to discuss the news of Thibodeau's firing. During the segment, Smith mentioned the New York front office needs to let the fanbase know why they made this decision.
Smith called out team president Leon Rose, and believes fans should get more insight as to why this decision is made, and he's right.
The Knicks had lived in obscurity for decades until the arrival of Thibodeau. The former head coach was doing things for the franchise that hadn't been seen by any fans who are now legally allowed to rent cars in this country.
There has to be more to why the team decided to move on from a coach that had brought hope back to the city. However, those in charge seem to be fine with the future of the franchise to be left hanging in the balance.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley recreates epic backwards hurdle during Madden 26 shoot
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds show he could surprise everyone
MLB: Royals top prospect has heartwarming reaction to his first MLB promotion
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces plans for 'Inside the NBA' as show moves to home of Mickey Mouse
VIRAL: Kate Abdo, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov go viral after handshake misunderstanding