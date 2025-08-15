Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia rips Miss USA leaders amid chaos
By Josh Sanchez
Former beauty queen Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is speaking out against some leadership changes within the Miss USA organization.
Earlier this week, Kim Greenwood stepped down as the director of the Miss Universe Organization due to "instability, a lack of meaningful leadership, and behaviors that do not reflect my core values."
Hunt shared Greenwood's statement on social media while adding some commentary of her own.
MORE: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares rare scenes from NFL meetings
In her statement, Hunt blasted the organization and its directions for being an "embarrassment" and ruining the platform and opportunities for young women.
“What’s happened to the [Miss USA] Organization because of terrible leadership is an absolute tragedy. It makes me mad and sad how far it has fallen," Tavia wrote on Instagram Stories.
"It was such an incredible experience for me and for so many in the distant past, but the past two directors have been an embarrassment and have literally ruined what was an incredible platform and opportunity for young women."
MORE: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens sweet bday notes to daughters
Tavia is a former Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA.
Her daughter, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, is also a decorated pageant girl with the titles of Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and 2018, and Miss Kansas USA in 2021.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
MLB: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026
NBA: NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
SPORTS MEDIA: Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
VIRAL: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice