Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday note for sister Ava

Gracie Hunt, the popular Kansas City Chiefs heiress and social media influencer, had a heartwarming message for her sister Ava, a cheerleader at SMU.

By Josh Sanchez

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles. and daughter Gracie Hunt.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When it comes to the children of NFL owners, few are as recognizable as Kansas City Chiefs influencer Gracie Hunt, who boasts more than 712,000 followers on Instagram.

Gracie often appears with her parents, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, or rides solo to represent the Chiefs at various events. As a social media influencer focusing on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, Gracie also uses her platform to promote several brands.

On Saturday, March 29, Gracie used her social media platform for a different, more personal reason.

Gracie shared a series of photos with her younger sister Ava, who is a cheerleader at SMU, along with a heartfelt message to celebrate her 19th birthday. Gravie and Ava share a birthday together.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt with sister Ava Hunt, an SMU cheerleader.
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

"Today, I’m celebrating a piece of my heart! Happy birthday, [Ava]! You bring so much joy and light wherever you go, and your laughter is truly contagious," Gracie wrote on Instagram.

"I’m so grateful we get to share this journey together. I honestly can’t imagine life without you—you’re my best friend. It’s amazing that 19 years ago, God gifted me with the best present ever—you! Here’s to many more adventures together!

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt with sister Ava Hunt, an SMU cheerleader.
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

You have to appreciate the family love.

The two sisters are often inseperable on the sidelines at Chiefs games when they are both in attendance, and it's clear that their bond is strong.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt and sister Ava, an SMU cheerleader
Gracie Hunt / Instagram

Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children. The couple tied the knot in 1993. After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and Ava, who is the youngest.

