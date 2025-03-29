Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday note for sister Ava
By Josh Sanchez
When it comes to the children of NFL owners, few are as recognizable as Kansas City Chiefs influencer Gracie Hunt, who boasts more than 712,000 followers on Instagram.
Gracie often appears with her parents, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, or rides solo to represent the Chiefs at various events. As a social media influencer focusing on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, Gracie also uses her platform to promote several brands.
On Saturday, March 29, Gracie used her social media platform for a different, more personal reason.
Gracie shared a series of photos with her younger sister Ava, who is a cheerleader at SMU, along with a heartfelt message to celebrate her 19th birthday. Gravie and Ava share a birthday together.
"Today, I’m celebrating a piece of my heart! Happy birthday, [Ava]! You bring so much joy and light wherever you go, and your laughter is truly contagious," Gracie wrote on Instagram.
"I’m so grateful we get to share this journey together. I honestly can’t imagine life without you—you’re my best friend. It’s amazing that 19 years ago, God gifted me with the best present ever—you! Here’s to many more adventures together!
You have to appreciate the family love.
The two sisters are often inseperable on the sidelines at Chiefs games when they are both in attendance, and it's clear that their bond is strong.
Gracie, who was born in 1999, is the oldest of Clark and Tavia Hunt's children. The couple tied the knot in 1993. After Gracie, the Hunt's welcomed their son Knobel, who was born in July 2022 and played soccer at SMU, and Ava, who is the youngest.
