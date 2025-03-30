JuJu Watkins FaceTimes USC women's basketball team in locker room after Sweet 16 win
By Josh Sanchez
The USC women's basketball team faced the tough task of picking up a win in the NCAA Tournament without superstar guard JuJu Watkins, who is out for the year with a torn ACL suffered in the second round of March Madness.
Watkins, who was named the National Player of the Year, was unable to join her teammates in Spokane, Washington on Saturday night for the Sweet 16 showdown against the No. 5 seed Kansas State Wildcats.
Despite her absence from the arena, Watkins was there in spirit. She was also keeping a close eye on the game from home.
After trailing by two points at the half, the Trojans rallied in the second half to pick up a 67-61 win over the Wildcats to punch their ticket to the Elite 8.
As soon as the game was over, JuJu checked in with the squad. Freshman guards Brooklyn Shamblin and Rian Forestier posed for a photo with a cellphone that showed Watkins FaceTiming the team while they were in the locker room celebrating the big win.
That's how you know the sisterhood is real.
Perhaps the best part of the photo is that Watkins has a giant smile on her face.
A devastating injury can get your spirits down, especially when you were in the middle of a potential national championship run and historic season, but Watkins is putting on a brave face and is there to support her teammates the rest of the way.
The Trojans now advance to face Paige Bueckers and the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 on Monday, March 31. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
