Fox Sports' Joy Taylor sidelined amid ongoing allegations
Fox Sports host Joy Taylor has been absent from her FS1 show for three consecutive episodes, prompting speculation regarding her status with the network. Reports from Front Office Sports indicate that Taylor has been sidelined, though neither she nor Fox Sports has publicly commented on the matter.
Taylor's absence comes just weeks after she was named in a lawsuit alongside FS1 executive Charlie Dixon and co-host Emmanuel Acho. The lawsuit alleges that Taylor engaged in relationships with Dixon and Acho to advance her career—claims that her representatives have strongly denied. A spokesperson for Taylor told The Athletic that the allegations are "devoid of merit" and were framed to generate publicity rather than pursue legal recourse.
Adding further intrigue to the situation, Dixon was placed on leave by Fox Sports before the Super Bowl, while Taylor continued to appear on-air without addressing the lawsuit publicly. However, her recent absence has fueled speculation that Fox may be reevaluating the situation.
Taylor, the sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, has built a strong presence in the sports media world, making her current status a hot topic in industry circles. While the legal proceedings unfold, her future with Fox remains uncertain.
For now, Taylor remains off the air, leaving fans and media insiders to wonder when—or if—she will return to her usual hosting duties on FS1.