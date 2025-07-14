Fox Sports plans massive shakeup after Keyshawn Johnson, Joy Taylor show cancelled
By Matt Reed
Big changes are coming to Fox Sports 1's programming in the near future after big layoffs are hitting the network's on-air personality, including former NFL stars and Joy Taylor.
Front Office Sports revealed Monday that the network will be cancelling three of its daily shows, including Breakfast Ball, The Facility and Speak. That means that popular names like LeSean McCoy, Keyshawn Johnson and Emmanuel Acho will no longer be on air at FS1.
Additionally, FOS reports that Fox Sports could be aiming high with its next set on talent to appear on the network, with names like Kay Adams, Max Kellerman and Tony Reali all tabbed to be featured on shows in the future.
