Josh Allen, J.J. McCarthy and Chris Boswell among NFL's Player of the Week recipients
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season produced some fantastic games and memorable player performances.
Football fans were treated to incredible comebacks and game winning plays in the year’s first slate of games and these moments have been recognised in the NFL’s Player of the Week awards.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen picked up Offensive Player of the Week honors for the AFC after amassing 394 yards through the air with four total TDs to lead the Bills to one of the most unbelievable wins in league history over the Baltimore Ravens.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week J.J. McCarthy threw for two TDs and scored a rushing TD himself, to inspire the Minnesota Vikings to their own come from behind victory against the Chicago Bears.
Chris Boswell’s massive leg earned him the title of AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he nailed a 60 yard field goal with just over a minute left to break the hearts of the New York Jets. Boswell also made two field goals and four extra points during the game to help the Steelers seal the close win.
The Special Teams Player of the Week for the NFC went to Tampa Bay’s Kameron Johnson, who had a big punt return that went for 54 yards to help the Bucs take down the Atlanta Falcons.
Jacksonville’s Foye Oluokun and the LA Rams’ Nate Landman were named Defensive Players of the Week for the AFC and NFC respectively, as both players forced fumbles in their side’s opening week triumphs with Oluokun also nabbing an interception.
