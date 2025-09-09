The Big Lead

J.J. McCarthy’s first NFL game already set a record books can’t ignore

By Yagya Bhargava

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reacts after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reacts after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

J.J. McCarthy's rookie season was supposed to happen a year ago, but knee surgery had other plans. The 22-year-old quarterback finally got his shot Monday night, and what a way to make up for lost time.

The Minnesota Vikings first-round pick led his team back from an 17-6 deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining, beating the Chicago Bears 27-24 in a comeback that had everything. McCarthy didn't just win his debut, he made history doing it.

The young quarterback became the first player in NFL history to throw two 10-plus yard touchdown passes and rush for a 10-plus yard score in the fourth quarter of any game. Not a bad way to introduce yourself to the league.

Minnesota's night started ugly with dropped passes, delay penalties, and a pick-six from former Viking Nahshon Wright. But McCarthy flipped the script when it mattered most. He found Justin Jefferson for a 13-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-12.

Brian Flores' defense started clamping down on Bears rookie Caleb Williams, giving McCarthy more chances. The Vikings quarterback took advantage, hitting Aaron Jones Sr. with a 27-yard strike for six points, then connecting with Adam Thielen on the two-point conversion.

Another Chicago three-and-out set up McCarthy's final act. He capped a 68-yard drive with a rushing touchdown, getting help from T.J. Hockenson's blocking along the way.

Moreover, drafted in 2024 after Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall, McCarthy joined a small but growing list of quarterbacks who have beaten the top pick head-to-head. He became the third quarterback from that class to do so.

J.J. McCarthy couldn’t have scripted a better NFL debut.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more

CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season

CFB: ​​Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill

MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick

Home/NFL