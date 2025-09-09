J.J. McCarthy’s first NFL game already set a record books can’t ignore
J.J. McCarthy's rookie season was supposed to happen a year ago, but knee surgery had other plans. The 22-year-old quarterback finally got his shot Monday night, and what a way to make up for lost time.
The Minnesota Vikings first-round pick led his team back from an 17-6 deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining, beating the Chicago Bears 27-24 in a comeback that had everything. McCarthy didn't just win his debut, he made history doing it.
The young quarterback became the first player in NFL history to throw two 10-plus yard touchdown passes and rush for a 10-plus yard score in the fourth quarter of any game. Not a bad way to introduce yourself to the league.
Minnesota's night started ugly with dropped passes, delay penalties, and a pick-six from former Viking Nahshon Wright. But McCarthy flipped the script when it mattered most. He found Justin Jefferson for a 13-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-12.
Brian Flores' defense started clamping down on Bears rookie Caleb Williams, giving McCarthy more chances. The Vikings quarterback took advantage, hitting Aaron Jones Sr. with a 27-yard strike for six points, then connecting with Adam Thielen on the two-point conversion.
Another Chicago three-and-out set up McCarthy's final act. He capped a 68-yard drive with a rushing touchdown, getting help from T.J. Hockenson's blocking along the way.
Moreover, drafted in 2024 after Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall, McCarthy joined a small but growing list of quarterbacks who have beaten the top pick head-to-head. He became the third quarterback from that class to do so.
J.J. McCarthy couldn’t have scripted a better NFL debut.
