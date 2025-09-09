Buffalo Bills fan issues funny apology after putting hands Baltimore Ravens star
By Matt Reed
The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills played an instant NFL classic during Sunday Night Football, which could already have early-season implications for the AFC playoff picture when it's all said and done, but one of the most shocking moments from the 81-point encounter was during a scoring sequence after the play was already over.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a brilliant showing on the road in Buffalo, despite the fact that Baltimore wasn't able to come away with the victory. However, it was Jackson's interaction with a Bills fan that ended up making waves after the game that had the NFL world shocked on social media.
A Bills fan was clearly shown on the broadcast smacking Jackson in the helmet after a scoring play for the Ravens, but then the former NFL MVP retaliated by pushing the fan back when he got up in his face.
While it's clear that Jackson crossed the line in the moment, the fan's apology video was quite entertaining when he was shown wearing a neck brace while addressing Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins and other Ravens players for his involvement in the unnecessary situation.
At this point, it doesn't seem as though Jackson will be suspended for his shove on the Bills supporter, but a monetary fine could potentially be in the works.
