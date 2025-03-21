Everyone's favorite couple, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, show off beach workout
By Tyler Reed
Bill Belichick has been in a lot of headlines recently. No, it isn't because he has become the head coach of the North Carolina football program. But it appears everyone is now interested in his love life.
Yes, Belichick's romantic relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has been sweeping the nation, especially after going viral with their recent beach visit.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's beach rendezvous with Jordon Hudson has social media in a frenzy
However, the happy couple has once again posted a clip of their journeys at the beach. This time, Hudson shared on her Instagram page a yoga workout that saw Belichick holding Hudson in the air.
Hudson posted the caption, "My favorite workout?" However, it didn't appear like this workout is one of Belichick's favorites.
Listen, I'm not a yoga expert. One yoga stretch would probably put me in such a pretzel that I would quit and look for the nearest Auntie Anne's.
However, Hudson did Belichick no favors here by sharing this clip. The legendary seemed to struggle a little bit. Maybe it was his first time trying yoga, too.
But, it is also impressive that he was doing it in the first place. Being 72 years old and still being able to hold up someone who is nearly 50 years younger than you is impressive.
Now, we all must wait with bated breath as we wonder what the couple will have up their sleeves next. The anticipation for their next viral moment has me on pins and needles. Young love. May they forever cherish it.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock Draft 14.0(!): New QB in the mix
MLB: League says 25 million Japanese watched Cubs-Dodgers
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Lady Gaga is the new voice of March Madness
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues