Lonzo Ball hosts family of man who donated knee cartilage for transplant surgery
By Tyler Reed
Lonzo Ball has had a long road to get back to the game that he loves. The Chicago Bulls star returned to action this season for the first time since 2022.
For a moment, it seemed that knee injuries would keep Ball from ever getting the chance to return to the court. However, a transplant surgery gave him a second chance to play the game.
Two years ago, Ball had a knee transplant surgery that has now given him the opportunity to play basketball once again.
Ball has not forgotten what the procedure has done for him, and recently, he wanted to return the favor to the family that helped him.
Ball invited the family of Alex Reinhardt, who was the donor for Ball's knee transplant surgery, to a game.
Reinhardt passed in February of 2020; however, thanks to the selflessness of Reinhardt, Ball was able to find a donor to help with his vital surgery.
Ball got the chance to meet Reinhardt's family at a Bulls game. During the visit, the Bulls star got a chance to speak with the family and snap a few photos.
The journey back to playing in the NBA for Ball is one of the triumphant stories in the history of sports. However, the former second overall pick is never going to forget the person who helped him get there.
