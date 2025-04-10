Top NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond turns himself in on warrant for troubling charge
Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself in to police on Thursday on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.
Bond, 21, turned himself into Frisco police on Thursday morning, before posting bond and being released from prison later in the day. The details of the charge were not available at the time of reporting, and neither Bond nor his attorney have issued comment on the matter.
Bond transferred to Texas from Alabama before last season, but struggled to find the level of success with the Longhorns that he had in Tuscaloosa. He posted just 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns on the year, and was not the primary target in Texas' offense under Steve Sarkisian this season.
The wide receiver was one of the most coveted transfer prospects in football prior to last season, after a breakout sophomore campaign at Alabama the year before, in which he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns.
He'd impressed during the pre-draft process, running a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, and posting a 4.34 and 4.35 at Texas' Pro Day. He'd had pre-draft meetings with the Chiefs, Titans, Packers, Browns, and Bills, and was widely viewed as one of the top 10 wideout prospects in the draft. He'd had a private workout for the Bills, and was scheduled for another meeting with them on Tuesday.
