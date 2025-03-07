Bill Belichick is bringing a Patriots tradition to North Carolina
By Matt Reed
Bill Belichick has certainly changed in many ways since leaving the New England Patriots, including showing a softer and more laid back side of himself. However, he's still the same coach he was during the times where he was hoisted Lombardis with New England deep down.
Belichick is bringing one important Pats tradition with him to Chapel Hill though, which relates back to his philosophy of making every player earn their way into his team.
"Numbers and what color gloves we wear and all that isn't as important as doing your job and being responsible and accountable to your teammates," Belichick told his players.
All North Carolina players are currently practicing with blank jerseys, which is something he started with New England decades ago as a way of ensuring that players wouldn't feel like they were bigger than the team.
