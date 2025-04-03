Joe Mazzulla has a wild response to winning NBA Coach of the Month
Joe Mazzulla has joined the short list of NBA coaches who have led teams to championship glory. While he's established himself as one of the best in the business, Mazzulla has also gained a reputation for being fairly eccentric.
The Boston Celtics head coach has brought existential philosophy to press conferences and given shockingly candid responses to specific questions, but his recent take might be the best one yet. After being named Coach of the Month for March, Mazzulla was asked about it and responded in a downright hilarious manner.
"It's the dumbest thing ever," was all that Mazzulla had to say for what many would consider quite the honor, despite it not being one of the bigger ones the league has to offer.
The Boston Celtics have been on an absolute tear in March, the team had a spectacular 14-1 record through the month. They have cemented themselves in the 2nd seed spot in the Eastern Conference as they look to reclaim the title this season.
What makes this stretch even more impressive is that the team has dealt with an injury to Jayson Tatum, their biggest star. On top of that, 10 out of their 14 wins came with a double-digit point differential, showcasing their dominant form.
Joe Mazzulla has won the award for the 4th time in his career, which means he has the second most COTM honors in franchise history. While the man himself may not care, it's another accolade to add to his already stacked resume.
