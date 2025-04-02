Stephen A. Smith is sick of Dwyane Wade downplaying his NBA career
By Tyler Reed
Stephen A. Smith has found himself in some major headlines recently when it comes to players in the NBA.
Smith's near "dust-up" with LeBron James has been headline news for the last few weeks. After James' interview with Pat McAfee, Smith admitted he would have thrown hands if James would have touched him during their confrontation.
However, Smith did also say he would lose that potential fight, but it hasn't stopped him from still going too far with James during segments on ESPN's 'First Take'.
Now, it appears that the ESPN personality is trying to get back into the good graces of the NBA community with his recent comments on the career of Dwyane Wade.
During a recent episode of his podcast 'The Why With Dwyane Wade,' Wade mentioned that he doesn't belong with names like Bill Russell and Michael Jordan at the top of the NBA building. However, Smith is tired of Wade disrespecting his own legacy.
"My brother, I'm getting sick and tired of you diminishing who the hell you are. You ain't no 25th floor. You're the 30th floor," Smith stated.
Smith mentioned how Wade elevated everyone who was with the Miami Heat during his tenure, including Pat Riley and LeBron James.
Wade has carved out a legacy that others can only dream of. The history of the NBA cannot be told without a chapter on Wade.
