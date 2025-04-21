Joe Mazzulla taunts Jayson Tatum after the Celtics star went down injured
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics might have the most savage coach in the entire NBA, and perhaps that's why they're the defending NBA champions looking to repeat this season.
Joe Mazzulla has become one of the biggest names in coaching since taking over the Celtics in 2022, but the 36 year old isn't just making waves because of his age. The former West Virginia guard isn't one to shy away from his players, and that's exactly the kind of treatment he dished out Sunday afternoon.
With the Celtics leading by 16 in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic, Boston star Jayson Tatum went down injured under the basket. However, despite seeing that Tatum was laying there grimacing in pain, Mazzulla shouted "get up" to the NBA champion.
Additionally, Mazzulla held back the team's trainer from entering the court to check on Tatum, who eventually left the game to get X-rays following the win.
While it seems like Tatum will be cleared to play the rest of the series, it's pretty clear that Mazzulla wants his team to maintain their toughness throughout the playoffs.
