NBA fan has insane view as Steph Curry drains impossible sideline three-pointer
By Matt Reed
Some NBA players just have a knack for going off in the biggest of moments, and Steph Curry once again put his Golden State Warriors in a position to make a deep run in the playoffs after a phenomenal showing Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.
Curry is no stranger to the bright light of the postseason, having won four NBA championships with the Warriors in his career, but as he and head coach Steve Kerr go for a fifth ring in 2025 his flashy on-court aura reached a new level during Sunday's win.
During the third quarter of the Houston game, Curry went iso on the sideline before fading away and draining one of the highest-arcing shots imaginable in an NBA matchup. The moment was even crazier though because a fan captured it on video, and it didn't disappoint.
Rockets star Jalen Green played good defense on the play, but as many opponents of Curry have found out over the years it's almost undeniable that the Warriors legend will find ways to score, even when he's in comprised positions.
The Warriors ended up taking Game 1 on the road, which puts Golden State in a fantastic position early in the series. However, Kerr's team will need more Curry magic throughout the series if the Warriors want to fend off a young, talented Rockets team.
