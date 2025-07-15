The Big Lead

Jets extend CB Sauce Gardner to mega four-year $120 million extension

The New York Jets agree to a massive extension with star cornerback Sauce Gardner, just before the start of training camp.

By Tyler Reed

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner huddle with teammates before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner huddle with teammates before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
There has been a massive break in the NFL uniform news that has littered our news feeds on this Tuesday.

NFL insiders have reported that the New York Jets are locking up cornerback Sauce Gardner with a four-year $120 million deal.

The new deal makes Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the league, which means the target will be on his back all season long.

Gardner took to social media soon after the news was announced about his new deal. The Jets' defensive star said he appreciates the organization for believing in him and thanked his teammates and the fanbase.

Gardner is entering his fourth season in the league, and even without the new contract, has been one of the best corners in the game.

Sauce Gardne
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images

In just three seasons, Gardner has earned two All-Pro selections, two Pro Bowl selections, and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022.

Things may be looking good in the Jets' backfield; however, the franchise is still looking for its first winning season since 2015. The Aaron Rodgers era will be deemed a failure, but it is time to put all of that in the rearview.

Now, it is time for the Justin Fields era. That should have fans counting down the days to Week 1, right?

