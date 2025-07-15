Jets extend CB Sauce Gardner to mega four-year $120 million extension
By Tyler Reed
There has been a massive break in the NFL uniform news that has littered our news feeds on this Tuesday.
NFL insiders have reported that the New York Jets are locking up cornerback Sauce Gardner with a four-year $120 million deal.
The new deal makes Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the league, which means the target will be on his back all season long.
Gardner took to social media soon after the news was announced about his new deal. The Jets' defensive star said he appreciates the organization for believing in him and thanked his teammates and the fanbase.
Gardner is entering his fourth season in the league, and even without the new contract, has been one of the best corners in the game.
In just three seasons, Gardner has earned two All-Pro selections, two Pro Bowl selections, and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022.
Things may be looking good in the Jets' backfield; however, the franchise is still looking for its first winning season since 2015. The Aaron Rodgers era will be deemed a failure, but it is time to put all of that in the rearview.
Now, it is time for the Justin Fields era. That should have fans counting down the days to Week 1, right?
