'Good Morning Football' host has 'utmost faith' in Jets' new coaching regime
By Tyler Reed
The New York Jets were in desperate need of a reboot after Robert Saleh failed to get the team to a winning record in any of his four seasons at the helm.
The franchise went looking for a culture change, and may have found just that with former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Glenn knows what it is like to change a culture with a franchise that is starving for success. During his time on Dan Campbell's staff in Detroit, Glenn helped lead the team to two straight NFC North crowns, and this past season, the Lions earned the number one seed in the NFC.
However, Glenn will now attempt to build the Jets from the ground up. His first move as head coach was moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now, Glenn's first season in New York will revolve around Justin Fields looking for a career resurgence.
On Monday, "Good Morning Football" host Cynthia Frelund shared her belief in Glenn being the coach to turn the Jets around.
Frelund points to Glenn bringing over coaches from Detroit to begin his journey in New York, including new Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who called the passing game with the Lions for the past two seasons.
Asking Glenn to fix the issues with the Jets in one season would be insane. However, if he is given the time that Campbell received in Detroit to turn around that franchise, then we could be talking about the Jets as being a team to fear in the near future.
