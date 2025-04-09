Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells stretchered off court after terrifying fall
By Josh Sanchez
There was a terrifying scene at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Tuesday night when Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells went down with a scary injury after being undercut on a breakaway dunk by KJ Simpson of the Charlotte Hornets.
After landing on his head, Wells laid motionless on the court as players immediately surrounded him.
MORE: Denver Nuggets fire head coach and general manager days before start of NBA playoffs
Wells was eventually stretchered off of the court and taken to the locker room.
The good news is that Wells appeared to have motion in his arms as he was stretchered off of the court.
MORE: Ja Morant Fined for "Finger Gun" Gesture, Sparks Debate on NBA Policy
Simpson, meanwhile, was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected from the game.
There was immediate outrage on social media after the collision took place.
Memphis was holding a commanding lead at the time of the injury and entered the half with a 63-44 lead. Wells had recorded 3 points, 5 rebounds, and two assists.
We will update the post with more information on Wells' status as it becomes available.
