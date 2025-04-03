Jarrett Allen wanted to have a LeBron James moment but he failed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the second-best record in the NBA and are comfortably the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season. The team isn't just about its superstars either, with Donovan Mitchell being ably supported by the likes of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Jarrett Allen has a reputation for being an incredible rim protector and stellar defender. But he's capable of producing highlight plays on offense too. The Cavaliers easily beat the Knicks on Wednesday night, and Jarrett Allen tried to have his LeBron James moment in the final stages of the game by dunking the ball like him in transition. Even he doesn't think he succeeded, though.
"You know, honestly, I was telling them I wanted to look like Bron," Allen said, laughing at the comparison. "Trying to bring it back. I looked at the replay, nothing close."
There are few sights in the NBA more iconic than a LeBron James tomahawk dunk in transition. And while Jarrett Allen is a ferocious athlete, his assessment is fairly accurate, he didn't look much like the King during his dunk.
The Cavaliers have won 60 games without LeBron James on the roster for the first time in their history, though. So even if Jarrett Allen isn't able to dunk quite like the Lakers superstar, he and his teammates have done a pretty stellar LeBron impression in Cleveland this season. All that remains is for them to do the same in the playoffs.
