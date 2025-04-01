The Big Lead

NBA's Jalen Suggs rocks Hailey Van Lith jersey to support his girlfriend in Elite 8

Jalen Suggs showed up to the Elite 8 to support his girlfriend Hailey Van Lith, and the Orlando Magic star let everyone know he's Team TCU.

By Josh Sanchez

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith celebrates with her teammates after the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith celebrates with her teammates after the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Hailey Van Lith and the TCU women's basketball team are looking to keep their March Madness run going on Monday night by knocking out the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns to reach the Final Four. It won't be easy, but the Horned Frogs believe they still have some magic left.

Speaking of magic, Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs, who has been dating Hailey Van Lith for several years, is once again in attendance.

After being part of a viral video with Van Lith's father, Corey, during the Sweet 16, the duo is sitting together for the Lonestar State showdown on Monday night.

MORE: Hailey Van Lith sharea obscure fact about her legs that left TCU teammates confused

Suggs left no doubt what was on his mind by proudly rocking a Van Lith No. 10 jersey for the game.

Suggs is able to attend the games while the Magic season finishes up because he is currently recovering from an arthroscopic surgery earlier in the month to repair a left knee trochlea cartilage tear.

MORE: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs after clutch three-pointer

The couple first dated in 2001 when Suggs was a star for the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Van Lith was starring at Louisville.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs reacts after play during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the national champion
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs reacts after play during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the national championship. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As long as TCU can continue its deep run in the NCAA Tournament, expect to continue seeing Suggs proudly supporting Van Lith from the stands. And, who knows, if we're lucky we will get another viral celebration.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo

NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos

CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers

NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't

VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral

Home/Latest News