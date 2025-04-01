NBA's Jalen Suggs rocks Hailey Van Lith jersey to support his girlfriend in Elite 8
By Josh Sanchez
Hailey Van Lith and the TCU women's basketball team are looking to keep their March Madness run going on Monday night by knocking out the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns to reach the Final Four. It won't be easy, but the Horned Frogs believe they still have some magic left.
Speaking of magic, Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs, who has been dating Hailey Van Lith for several years, is once again in attendance.
After being part of a viral video with Van Lith's father, Corey, during the Sweet 16, the duo is sitting together for the Lonestar State showdown on Monday night.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith sharea obscure fact about her legs that left TCU teammates confused
Suggs left no doubt what was on his mind by proudly rocking a Van Lith No. 10 jersey for the game.
Suggs is able to attend the games while the Magic season finishes up because he is currently recovering from an arthroscopic surgery earlier in the month to repair a left knee trochlea cartilage tear.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs after clutch three-pointer
The couple first dated in 2001 when Suggs was a star for the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Van Lith was starring at Louisville.
As long as TCU can continue its deep run in the NCAA Tournament, expect to continue seeing Suggs proudly supporting Van Lith from the stands. And, who knows, if we're lucky we will get another viral celebration.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral