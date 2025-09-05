Jalen Carter ejected from Eagles' season opener after spitting on Dak Prescott
By Tyler Reed
The NFL season is finally underway, and we had drama before the first snap of the game by the Dallas Cowboys' offense.
While an injured Philadelphia Eagles player on the opening kickoff was being tended to by the medical team, Eagles defensive end Jalen Carter decided to do the dumbest thing possible.
MORE: NFL kickoff: League sees unprecedented infusion of UFL talent
The Eagles' defensive end was seen spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and the officials saw it too.
Carter was immediately ejected from the game, leading everyone to side with the decision on social media.
What did the Cowboys do on their first offensive drive after Carter's ejection? They scored a rushing touchdown right up the gut on the Eagles' defense.
Before the game, I joked that I hoped both teams could lose this game. Now, I'm putting all my allegiances with the Cowboys.
MORE: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick
There's still a lot of game to be played, but the Cowboys' offense looked the part on that opening drive. With the Eagles' best defensive player out for the game, everything changes.
I still can't get over this happening. What could possibly go through someone's mind to do that? The difference between winning and losing this game could come down to someone spitting on someone. Shoutout to Carter for potentially ruining my bets.
