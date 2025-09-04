NFL kickoff: League sees unprecedented infusion of UFL talent
Another NFL season kicks off Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting their NFC rival Dallas Cowboys. And this year, the influence of the United Football League (UFL) on the most-watched sports league in the United States continues to grow.
As the challenge of winning an NFL game each passing week only seems to get tougher, GMs and front offices around the league continue to look for diamonds in the rough who can add some extra spark to their team.
This has led to a total of 46 players who were previously in the UFL — which began play in 2024 after the XFL and USFL merged — to make NFL opening day rosters. Twenty-eight of these players were also involved in springtime football during the past two seasons.
Some of the UFL alumni who have particularly stood out on Sundays include kicker Jake Bates, who was excellent for the Detroit Lions last year, while Jalen Redmond and Dondrea Tillman have been solid defensive additions for the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos respectively.
From last season, 2025 All-UFL team members Sal Canella and Jacob Saylors are now part of the practice squads for the Browns and Lions, respectively, while Perrion Winfrey has secured a place on Dallas' active roster.
As the Cowboys look to upset the Eagles in the season opener for both teams, they too will be hoping former UFL players such as kicker Brandon Aubrey and returner KaVontae Turpin will give them the impact they need to shock their bitter rivals.
