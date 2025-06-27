The Big Lead

Is Caitlin Clark playing against Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings on Friday, 27?

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is dealing with a groin injury, but will she be able to threw it for a highly-anticipated showdown with Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings?

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The highly-anticipated showdown between the last two WNBA No. 1 overall picks, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, will have to wait. On Friday, just hours before tip-off, it was announced that Clark has been ruled out for the Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings clash.

Clark also missed Thursday's game, a loss to the lowly Los Angeles Sparks, due to a groin injury.

It was initially revealed by Fever head coach Stephanie White that Clark would be listed as "day-to-day," but she was unable to be ready for Friday's showdown.

This will be the seventh game this season that the reigning Rookie of the Year will miss. In her absence, the Fever are just 2-4. Indiana sits at 7-8 on the year.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the action against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts to the action against the Los Angeles Sparks. / Grace Smith/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, Clark has been struggling from behind the arc, going just 1-13 from her signature three-point range.

This season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 5.6 turnovers per game.

Tip-off between the Fever and Wings at American Airlines Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ION. We'll have to see if the Fever players can step up without their star player, or whether Bueckers can lead Dallas to victory.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark argues with referee Amy Bonner during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark argues with referee Amy Bonner during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

