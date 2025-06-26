2025 ESPYs nominations led by Josh Allen, Shohei Ohtani, Simone Biles
By Josh Sanchez
The summer is here which means its time for the 2025 ESPYs to take a look back at the past year in sports and honor some of the biggest achievements we've seen on and off of the field.
From NFL stars to the Summer Olympic Games and inspiring stories, the ESPYs always honors the best of the best. This year is no different.
Ahead of the 2025 ESPYs, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Shane Gillis on July 16, ESPN announced the full list of nominees in all 22 categories.
Is your favorite athlete or sports moment from the past year up for an award?
A full look at the nominations for the 2025 ESPYs can be seen below.
2025 ESPYs nominations
BEST ATHLETE – MEN’S SPORTS
Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers
BEST ATHLETE – WOMEN’S SPORTS
Simone Biles – Gymnast
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Track & Field
Gabby Thomas – Track & Field
A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Cooper Flagg – Duke Men’s Basketball
Chloe Humphrey – North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse
Ilona Maher – Rugby
Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh Pirates
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Geno Auriemma – UConn Huskies
Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever
Kevin Durant – Olympic Basketball
Alexander Ovechkin – Washington Capitals
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
Simone Biles – 2024 Olympics Women’s All-Around
Stephen Curry – US Men’s Olympic BB team
Freddie Freeman – LA Dodgers – World Series MVP
Rory McIlroy – Wins first Masters title, completing career Grand Slam
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
Gabe Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche
Suni Lee – Gymnast
Mallory Swanson – USWNT/Chicago Red Stars
Lindsey Vonn – Skiing
BEST PLAY
Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle – NFL (11/3/24)
Tyrese Haliburton Calls Game!!! – NBA Game 1 NBA Finals (6/5/25)
Sabrina Ionescu Logo 3 Game Winner – WNBA Finals Game 3
Trinity Rodman with the OT Goal to send USWNT to the semi-finals – 2024 Olympics
BEST TEAM
Florida Panthers – NHL
Los Angeles Dodgers – MLB
New York Liberty – WNBA
Ohio State Buckeyes – NCAA Football
Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA
Philadelphia Eagles – NFL
North Carolina Tarheels – NCAA Women’s Lacrosse
United States Women’s National Team – Soccer
University of Connecticut Huskies – Women’s Basketball
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE – MEN’S SPORTS
Cooper Flagg – Duke Basketball
Wyatt Hendrickson – Oklahoma State Wrestling
Travis Hunter – Colorado Football
CJ Kirst – Cornell Lacrosse
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE – WOMEN’S SPORTS
Olivia Babcock – University of Pittsburgh Volleyball
Kate Faasse – North Carolina Soccer
Gretchen Walsh – Virginia Swimming
JuJu Watkins – USC Basketball
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Noah Elliott – Snowboard
Ezra Frech – Track & Field
Tatyana McFadden – Track & Field
Grace Norman – Paratriathlete
BEST NFL PLAYER
Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos
BEST MLB PLAYER
Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers
Aaron Judge – New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers
Tarik Skubal – Detroit Tigers
BEST NHL PLAYER
Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers,
Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets
Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning
Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche
BEST NBA PLAYER
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever
Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx
Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty
A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces
BEST DRIVER
Joey Logano – NASCAR
Álex Palou – IndyCar
Oscar Piastri – F1
Max Verstappen – F1
BEST UFC FIGHTER
Dricus Du Plessis
Merab Dvalishvili
Kayla Harrison
Islam Makhachev
BEST BOXER
Naoya Inoue
Claressa Shields
Katie Taylor
Oleksandr Usyk
BEST SOCCER PLAYER
Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona/Spain
Christian Pulisic – AC Milan, US
Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona/Spain
Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona/Spain
BEST GOLFER
Nelly Korda
Rory Mcllroy
Scottie Scheffler
Maja Stark
BEST TENNIS PLAYER
Carlos Alcaraz
Coco Gauff
Aryna Sabalenka
Jannik Sinner
