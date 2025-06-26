The Big Lead

2025 ESPYs nominations led by Josh Allen, Shohei Ohtani, Simone Biles

The 2025 ESPYs nominations were announced, with the top athletes and sports moments from the past year being honored.

By Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The summer is here which means its time for the 2025 ESPYs to take a look back at the past year in sports and honor some of the biggest achievements we've seen on and off of the field.

From NFL stars to the Summer Olympic Games and inspiring stories, the ESPYs always honors the best of the best. This year is no different.

MORE: ESPN's NBA Draft coverage dragged as network limps into NBA offseason

Ahead of the 2025 ESPYs, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Shane Gillis on July 16, ESPN announced the full list of nominees in all 22 categories.

Is your favorite athlete or sports moment from the past year up for an award?

A full look at the nominations for the 2025 ESPYs can be seen below.

2025 ESPYs nominations

Simone Biles of the United States poses for a photo with her three gold and one silver medal after day three of the gymnastic
Simone Biles of the United States poses for a photo with her three gold and one silver medal after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

BEST ATHLETE – MEN’S SPORTS

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers

BEST ATHLETE – WOMEN’S SPORTS

Simone Biles – Gymnast
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Track & Field
Gabby Thomas – Track & Field
A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Cooper Flagg – Duke Men’s Basketball
Chloe Humphrey – North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse
Ilona Maher – Rugby
Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh Pirates

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Geno Auriemma – UConn Huskies
Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever
Kevin Durant – Olympic Basketball
Alexander Ovechkin – Washington Capitals

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Simone Biles – 2024 Olympics Women’s All-Around
Stephen Curry – US Men’s Olympic BB team
Freddie Freeman – LA Dodgers – World Series MVP
Rory McIlroy – Wins first Masters title, completing career Grand Slam

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event fi
Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on uneven bars on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gabe Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche
Suni Lee – Gymnast
Mallory Swanson – USWNT/Chicago Red Stars
Lindsey Vonn – Skiing

BEST PLAY

Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle – NFL (11/3/24)
Tyrese Haliburton Calls Game!!! – NBA Game 1 NBA Finals (6/5/25)
Sabrina Ionescu Logo 3 Game Winner – WNBA Finals Game 3
Trinity Rodman with the OT Goal to send USWNT to the semi-finals – 2024 Olympics

BEST TEAM

Florida Panthers – NHL
Los Angeles Dodgers – MLB
New York Liberty – WNBA
Ohio State Buckeyes – NCAA Football
Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA
Philadelphia Eagles – NFL
North Carolina Tarheels – NCAA Women’s Lacrosse
United States Women’s National Team – Soccer
University of Connecticut Huskies – Women’s Basketball

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE – MEN’S SPORTS

Cooper Flagg looks on during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Cooper Flagg looks on during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg – Duke Basketball
Wyatt Hendrickson – Oklahoma State Wrestling
Travis Hunter – Colorado Football
CJ Kirst – Cornell Lacrosse

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE – WOMEN’S SPORTS

Olivia Babcock – University of Pittsburgh Volleyball
Kate Faasse – North Carolina Soccer
Gretchen Walsh – Virginia Swimming
JuJu Watkins – USC Basketball

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Noah Elliott – Snowboard
Ezra Frech – Track & Field
Tatyana McFadden – Track & Field
Grace Norman – Paratriathlete

BEST NFL PLAYER

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles
Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos

BEST MLB PLAYER

Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers
Aaron Judge – New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers
Tarik Skubal – Detroit Tigers

BEST NHL PLAYER

Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers,
Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets
Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning
Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche

BEST NBA PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever
Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx
Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty
A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Joey Logano – NASCAR
Álex Palou – IndyCar
Oscar Piastri – F1
Max Verstappen – F1

BEST UFC FIGHTER

Dricus Du Plessis
Merab Dvalishvili
Kayla Harrison
Islam Makhachev

BEST BOXER

Naoya Inoue
Claressa Shields
Katie Taylor
Oleksandr Usyk

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona/Spain
Christian Pulisic – AC Milan, US
Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona/Spain
Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona/Spain

BEST GOLFER

Nelly Korda
Rory Mcllroy
Scottie Scheffler
Maja Stark

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz
Coco Gauff
Aryna Sabalenka
Jannik Sinner

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA DRAFT: NBA fans troll ESPN after they mistook two young stars for Cooper Flagg

MLB: Red Sox pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery following off-field accident

NFL: 49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once he retires from NFL

SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre exposes massive NFL conspiracy to deny players guaranteed contracts

VIRAL: Dallas Mavericks fans chanted 'Fire Nico' right before they picked Cooper Flagg

Home/Sports Media