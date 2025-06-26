The Big Lead

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss time with new injury

The Indiana Fever have announced reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will miss more time with a new injury.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark falls down awkwardly during the second half against the Seattle Storm.
/ Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever will be without superstar guard Caitlin Clark for a second period of time this season. Fever head coach Stephanie White announced the news on Thursday morning ahead of the team's showdown with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark, who is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, missed five games from May 28 through June 10 as she recovered from a strained quadriceps.

This time, White announced that Clark is dealing with a left groin injury.

"I think it's very much a day-to-day thing ... how she responds to treatment," White told the media, via ESPN.com. "Certainly, in my mind, it is. At the same time, she has shown she's tough, and a quick healer, so we'll see."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm.
/ Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

During Clark's first stint on the sideline, the Fever went 2-3.

In recent weeks, Clark has been struggling from behind the arc, going just 1-13 from her signature three-point range.

This season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 5.6 turnovers per game.

The Fever host the Sparks on Thursday, June 26, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The team then has a quick turnaround on Friday, June 27, on the road against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on ION.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries.
/ Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

