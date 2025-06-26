Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss time with new injury
By Josh Sanchez
The Indiana Fever will be without superstar guard Caitlin Clark for a second period of time this season. Fever head coach Stephanie White announced the news on Thursday morning ahead of the team's showdown with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Clark, who is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, missed five games from May 28 through June 10 as she recovered from a strained quadriceps.
This time, White announced that Clark is dealing with a left groin injury.
"I think it's very much a day-to-day thing ... how she responds to treatment," White told the media, via ESPN.com. "Certainly, in my mind, it is. At the same time, she has shown she's tough, and a quick healer, so we'll see."
During Clark's first stint on the sideline, the Fever went 2-3.
In recent weeks, Clark has been struggling from behind the arc, going just 1-13 from her signature three-point range.
This season, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 5.6 turnovers per game.
The Fever host the Sparks on Thursday, June 26, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The team then has a quick turnaround on Friday, June 27, on the road against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on ION.
