ESPN's NBA Draft coverage dragged as network limps into NBA offseason
By Tyler Reed
If you look to take a daily stroll on the brain rot known as X/Twitter, you will find out rather quickly that it is a place of darkness.
However, if you look for the light in the rot, you can find a group of people that just enjoy sports and sports media in general.
ESPN has probably been avoided on social media since the network has been dunked on over and over again since their less than ideal coverage of the NBA Finals.
On Wednesday night, the network was once again the talk of social media during their NBA Draft coverage, and let me tell you, the reviews of their coverage are probably worse than the Suicide Squad that starred Will Smith.
The results are in, and ESPN is going to have a lot to think about before the start of the next NBA season.
It appears fans are really disinterested in seeing Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins talk hoops. The network will be adding the 'NBA on TNT' crew next season; however, fans expect it will be just a matter of time before they inject position into that lovable crew.
It's clear that basketball fans want a change in ESPN's coverage of the NBA. However, is the network willing to listen?
