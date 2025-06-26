MLB News: Disgraced $182 million star convicted in Dominican court
Disgraced Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was convicted of psychological and sexual abuse of a minor, according to reports Thursday out of the Dominican Republic.
According to Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN on Twitter/X, presiding judge Jakayra Veras affirmed prosecutors' allegation that Franco and the girl had a relationship that was not legally consensual.
Franco will receive a two-year suspended prison sentence, according to multiple reports. Francys Romero reports that Franco's sentence will allow him to avoid jail time if he meets court-imposed conditions.
Veras warned Franco that the essential condition of his release is that he not approach minors for sexual purposes, according to Recio.
The girl's mother, Martha Vanessa Chevalier, was sentenced to 10 years for sexual exploitation and money laundering, according to Dionisio Soldevila on Twitter/X.
Franco, 24, hasn't played for the Rays since 2023, and was placed on the team's restricted list in July 2024.
The former top prospect in baseball faced charges including sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and human trafficking. The girl was 14, and Franco was 21, when their relationship began.
MORE: Chicago White Sox, MLB ban fan indefinitely following Ketel Marte incident
Prosecutors had alleged that Franco gave the girl’s mother thousands of dollars in cash and other gifts in exchange for the mother allowing him to engage in the alleged abuse of her daughter.
In November 2021, the Rays signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million contract through the 2032 season.
More to come on this story.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans troll ESPN after they mistook two young stars for Cooper Flagg
MLB: Red Sox pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery following off-field accident
NFL: 49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once he retires from NFL
SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre exposes massive NFL conspiracy to deny players guaranteed contracts
VIRAL: Dallas Mavericks fans chanted 'Fire Nico' right before they picked Cooper Flagg