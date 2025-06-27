NBA Draft results 2025: Full list of picks from Round 2
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books and the next group of potential stars now know where they will begin their professional careers. This year's draft was split into two nights, with Round 2 taking place on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
While the headliner Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick and the top talent was selected on Wednesday night, there were still some intriguing prospects on the board and moves to be made.
MORE: NBA draft results 2025: Full list of Round 1 picks
If you missed out on the action from Thursday night, we have you covered.
Who did your favorite team land on night two of the draft?
A complete look at the list of picks from Round 2 of the 2025 NBA draft can be seen below.
2025 NBA Draft results - Round 2
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from UTA) - , forward, Saint Joseph’s;
32. Boston Celtics (from WAS) - , forward, France; traded to Orlando Magic
33. Charlotte Hornets - , forward, Duke
34. Charlotte Hornets (from TOR) - , center, Creighton
35. Philadelphia 76ers - , center, Auburn
36. Brooklyn Nets - , forward, Arkansas ; traded to Los Angeles Lakers
37. Detroit Pistons (from TOR) - , guard, Tennessee
38. San Antonio Spurs - , guard, Marquette; traded to Indiana Pacers
39. Toronto Raptors (from POR) - , guard, Florida
40. Washington Wizards (from PHX) - , guard/forward, Georgetown; traded to New Orleans Pelicans
41. Golden State Warriors (from MIA) - , guard, Kentucky; traded to Phoenix Suns
42. Sacramento Kings (from CHI) - , center, Stanford
43. Utah Jazz (from DAL) - , guard, Florida State; traded to Washington Wizards
44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from ATL) - , forward, Northwestern
45. Chicago Bulls (from SAC) - , center, Australia; traded to Minnesota Timberwolves
46. Orlando Magic - , center, Kentucky
47. Milwaukee Bucks (from DET) - , forward, Serbia
48. Memphis Grizzlies (from GSW) - , guard, West Virginia
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from MIL) - , guard, Duke
50. New York Knicks (from MEM) - , guard, Nevada; traded to Los Angeles Clippers
51. Los Angeles Clippers (from MIN) - , forward, France; traded to New York Knicks
52. Phoenix Suns (from DEN) – , forward, Australia; traded to Golden State Warriors
53. Utah Jazz (from LAC) - , guard/forward, Wisconsin
54. Indiana Pacers - , forward, Wisconsin
55. Los Angeles Lakers - , forward, Australia; traded to Chicago Bulls
56. Memphis Grizzlies (from HOU) - , guard, Florida; traded to Golden State Warriors
57. Orlando Magic (from BOS) - , guard, VCU; traded to Boston Celtics
58. Cleveland Cavaliers - , guard, Senegal
59. Houston Rockets (from OKC) - , guard, Tennessee; traded to Memphis Grizzlies
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans troll ESPN after they mistook two young stars for Cooper Flagg
MLB: Red Sox pitcher to undergo season-ending surgery following off-field accident
NFL: 49ers star George Kittle reveals next career move once he retires from NFL
SPORTS MEDIA: Pablo Torre exposes massive NFL conspiracy to deny players guaranteed contracts
VIRAL: Dallas Mavericks fans chanted 'Fire Nico' right before they picked Cooper Flagg