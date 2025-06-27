The Big Lead

NBA Draft results 2025: Full list of picks from Round 2

Check out the full list of picks from Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft.

By Josh Sanchez

General view before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
General view before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books and the next group of potential stars now know where they will begin their professional careers. This year's draft was split into two nights, with Round 2 taking place on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While the headliner Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick and the top talent was selected on Wednesday night, there were still some intriguing prospects on the board and moves to be made.

MORE: NBA draft results 2025: Full list of Round 1 picks

If you missed out on the action from Thursday night, we have you covered.

Who did your favorite team land on night two of the draft?

A complete look at the list of picks from Round 2 of the 2025 NBA draft can be seen below.

2025 NBA Draft results - Round 2

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (from UTA) - , forward, Saint Joseph’s; 

32. Boston Celtics (from WAS) - , forward, France; traded to Orlando Magic

33. Charlotte Hornets - , forward, Duke

34. Charlotte Hornets (from TOR) - , center, Creighton

35. Philadelphia 76ers - , center, Auburn

36. Brooklyn Nets - , forward, Arkansas ; traded to Los Angeles Lakers

37. Detroit Pistons (from TOR) - , guard, Tennessee

38. San Antonio Spurs - , guard, Marquette; traded to Indiana Pacers

39. Toronto Raptors (from POR) - , guard, Florida

40. Washington Wizards (from PHX) - , guard/forward, Georgetown; traded to New Orleans Pelicans

41. Golden State Warriors (from MIA) - , guard, Kentucky; traded to Phoenix Suns

42. Sacramento Kings (from CHI) - , center, Stanford

43. Utah Jazz (from DAL) - , guard, Florida State; traded to Washington Wizards

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from ATL) - , forward, Northwestern

45. Chicago Bulls (from SAC) - , center, Australia; traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

46. Orlando Magic - , center, Kentucky

47. Milwaukee Bucks (from DET) - , forward, Serbia

48. Memphis Grizzlies (from GSW) - , guard, West Virginia

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from MIL) - , guard, Duke

50. New York Knicks (from MEM) - , guard, Nevada; traded to Los Angeles Clippers

51. Los Angeles Clippers (from MIN) - , forward, France; traded to New York Knicks

52. Phoenix Suns (from DEN) – , forward, Australia; traded to Golden State Warriors

53. Utah Jazz (from LAC) - , guard/forward, Wisconsin

54. Indiana Pacers - , forward, Wisconsin

55. Los Angeles Lakers - , forward, Australia; traded to Chicago Bulls

56. Memphis Grizzlies (from HOU) - , guard, Florida; traded to Golden State Warriors

57. Orlando Magic (from BOS) - , guard, VCU; traded to Boston Celtics

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - , guard, Senegal

59. Houston Rockets (from OKC) - , guard, Tennessee; traded to Memphis Grizzlies

