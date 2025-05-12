The Big Lead

Pacers' record with Caitlin Clark in attendance shows she's a good luck charm

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is proving to be the Indiana Pacers' good luck charm, improving the team's record when she's in attendance.

By Josh Sanchez

The Indiana Fever celebrate Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a preseason against the Brazil national team.
The Indiana Fever celebrate Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a preseason against the Brazil national team. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has unmatched aura. Wherever she takes a court, it is a sellout and the fans are lining up to see one of the best women's basketball players we've ever seen.

Clark is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, all-time leading scorer in college basketball, and gearing up for her sophomore campaign with the Indiana Fever where they are one of the favorites to bring home the championship.

But first, she's enjoying some R&R by supporting the Indiana Pacers during their NBA Playoff run.

MORE: Caitlin Clark has 1-word reaction to getting name-dropped by Flau'jae in rap song

Clark was in attendance for Sunday night's blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the result had everyone calling the sharpshooter the team's good luck charm. With Clark in attendance this season, the Pacers are now 6-0.

It's hard to argue with those results.

MORE: Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull crack NSFW joke during Indiana Fever Media Day

The Pacers now hold a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals and are well on their way to a conference finals appearance. They'll be hoping to see Clark in the crowd next time they hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs on her way off the court after the Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs on her way off the court after the Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Pacers return to action in Cleveland on Tuesday night for Game 5, but if they fail to close out the series it will return home to Indianapolis on Thursday night, right before Clark and the Fever begin the WNBA regular season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more

NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination

MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report

CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash

NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son

VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant

Home/NBA