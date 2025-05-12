Pacers' record with Caitlin Clark in attendance shows she's a good luck charm
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has unmatched aura. Wherever she takes a court, it is a sellout and the fans are lining up to see one of the best women's basketball players we've ever seen.
Clark is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, all-time leading scorer in college basketball, and gearing up for her sophomore campaign with the Indiana Fever where they are one of the favorites to bring home the championship.
But first, she's enjoying some R&R by supporting the Indiana Pacers during their NBA Playoff run.
Clark was in attendance for Sunday night's blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the result had everyone calling the sharpshooter the team's good luck charm. With Clark in attendance this season, the Pacers are now 6-0.
It's hard to argue with those results.
The Pacers now hold a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals and are well on their way to a conference finals appearance. They'll be hoping to see Clark in the crowd next time they hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers return to action in Cleveland on Tuesday night for Game 5, but if they fail to close out the series it will return home to Indianapolis on Thursday night, right before Clark and the Fever begin the WNBA regular season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
