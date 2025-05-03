The Big Lead

Kentucky Derby drink prices will make you go bankrupt

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby goes down on Saturday, May 3, at Churchill Downs, and you better bring a Brinks truck if you plan on ordering drinks.

By Josh Sanchez

A man grabs a mint julep during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
A man grabs a mint julep during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. / Michael Clubb/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitter

It's Kentucky Derby Day as Triple Crown season officially kicks off at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It could be a rainy afternoon at the racetrack, so drinks will be flowing.

After all, is there a better way to get through a gloomy afternoon while waiting for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" than to kick back some adult beverages to pass the time? You have to justify sitting around somehow.

Unfortunately, if you plan on doing that, you better have driven a Brinks truck to Churchill Downs because the drinks come at a premium price.

MORE: Kentucky Derby 2025 odds, post positions, & horses for Churchill Downs

The mint julep is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby and it consists of two ounces of Kentucky bourbon, 0.5 ounces of simple syrup, three fresh mint leaves, and crushed ice. Despite its simplicity, the drink costs a whopping $22.

At least you get a souvenier glass?

A tray of mint julep sits at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
A tray of mint julep sits at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are other options like the Woodford Reserve Spire, Herradura Horseshoe Margarita, and the Oaks Lily, but they also run $22.

If you want to keep it simple and just go with a domestic beer: $13.

MORE: Livvy Dunne flaunts intricate pink hat, matching minidress for Kentucky Oaks

Even a White Claw will run you $14. Here is a look at the ridiculous prices for this year's Run for the Roses.

Now, some of the tickets are all-inclusive which means you get drinks and food with your ticket. But, for the average man, you're probably going to stay thirsty.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Red Sox star leaves field on stretcher after freak injury

CBB: Gilbert Arenas shares heartwarming update on son Alijah after recent health scare

NFL: Warren Moon reveals Tennessee Titans set to unveil new uniforms

NBA: LeBron James says 'ain't my job' to worry about Luka Doncic's future with Lakers

VIRAL: Livvy Dunne flaunts intricate pink hat, matching minidress for Kentucky Oaks

Home/Sports Media