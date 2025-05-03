Kentucky Derby drink prices will make you go bankrupt
By Josh Sanchez
It's Kentucky Derby Day as Triple Crown season officially kicks off at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. It could be a rainy afternoon at the racetrack, so drinks will be flowing.
After all, is there a better way to get through a gloomy afternoon while waiting for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" than to kick back some adult beverages to pass the time? You have to justify sitting around somehow.
Unfortunately, if you plan on doing that, you better have driven a Brinks truck to Churchill Downs because the drinks come at a premium price.
The mint julep is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby and it consists of two ounces of Kentucky bourbon, 0.5 ounces of simple syrup, three fresh mint leaves, and crushed ice. Despite its simplicity, the drink costs a whopping $22.
At least you get a souvenier glass?
There are other options like the Woodford Reserve Spire, Herradura Horseshoe Margarita, and the Oaks Lily, but they also run $22.
If you want to keep it simple and just go with a domestic beer: $13.
Even a White Claw will run you $14. Here is a look at the ridiculous prices for this year's Run for the Roses.
Now, some of the tickets are all-inclusive which means you get drinks and food with your ticket. But, for the average man, you're probably going to stay thirsty.
